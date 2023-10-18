Kerala Govt names state-run college after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kannur (Ker), Oct 18 (PTI) The Thalassery Government College in this north Kerala district will now be known as Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial Government College as the Left government changed its name after the late CPI(M) leader.

Balakrishnan, a former Home Minister who represented Thalassery Assembly seat in the state Assembly, had succumbed to cancer last year. He also headed the Marxist party in the state for several years.

Announcing the name change, Higher Education Minister R Bindhu said on Wednesday that the new name for the college was an honour to the former minister.

In a Facebook post, she said it was an honour to Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for the initiatives he had taken for the development of the college as a public servant, as a people's representative and as a minister.

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who represents Thalassery constituency, had also given a letter seeking to name the college after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, she added. PTI LGK TGB SS