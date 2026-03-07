Kerala govt nominates Ex-Congress MLA to Guruvayoor Devaswom Board

Thrissur, Mar 7 (PTI) The Kerala government has nominated former Congress leader A V Gopinath to the Guruvayur Devaswom Board, which manages the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple.

Sources said Gopinath, an ex-MLA, is likely to be appointed as the new chairman of the board.

According to a social media post by the Guruvayur Devaswom, the two newly nominated members of the administrative panel -- Gopinath and M U Shinija -- will take oath at an auditorium here on Sunday.

Both were nominated to the panel by the state government, it said.

Devaswom Administrator O B Arun Kumar will read out the government notification appointing the new members at the function, it said.

Revenue-Devaswom Secretary and Guruvayur Devaswom Commissioner M G Rajamanickam IAS, will administer the oath of office to the newly appointed members.

Other members of the Devaswom panel will also be present on the occasion.

Gopinath has maintained distance from the Congress leadership for some years. He was suspended from the primary membership of the grand-old party in 2023 over his participation in the LDF government's 'Navakerala Sadas' programme.

Though he was contested in the recent local body elections in Peringottukurissi Panchayat with the support of the ruling CPI (M), he suffered a drubbing. PTI LGK ROH