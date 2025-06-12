Kerala govt open to talks over concerns on new school timings

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 (PTI) The Kerala government has said it is willing to hold discussions with any group experiencing difficulties following the announcement of revised school timings for high schools in the state.

The move comes after Muslim scholar and president of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, expressed concern that the revised schedule would affect madrassa education for around 12 lakh students.

Thangal raised the issue at a function attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyatthul ul-Ulama, known as Samastha, is an association of eminent Sunni scholars who enjoy the highest support base among Kerala Muslims.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, responding to the concerns, on Wednesday said the government is ready to listen and consider changes if needed.

The revised timings, announced earlier in the day, extend the school day by 15 minutes in both the morning and evening sessions, except on Fridays.

Under the new schedule, high school classes will run from 9.15 am to 4.15 pm.

Talking to a news channel, Sivankutty said the government is under no compulsion on this matter.

He said this was not framed by the Education Department on the basis of a government decision, but follows a court directive and a commission's decision.

"Still, if any section faces difficulties due to the new timings, the government will hold discussions with them and put in place a system that does not cause difficulties to anyone," Sivankutty said.