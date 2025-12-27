Kerala govt orders help desks for voters excluded from SIR draft list

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) The Kerala government directed district collectors to take necessary steps to provide necessary assistance to eligible persons who are not included in the draft voter list published as part of the SIR.

It is significant in a democratic system that all eligible voters in the state are included in the electoral roll, and ensure that not a single deserving voter is excluded from the list, the order dated December 26 said.

To ensure this, the District Collectors should set up help desks to add the names of eligible voters who are not included in the draft electoral roll published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 for various reasons, it said.

This move follows an order issued days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the setting up of help desks and the launching of wide outreach measures to assist voters affected by the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

The CM made the announcement on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting amid concerns that a large number of eligible voters may be excluded from the draft voter list published by the Election Commission as part of the 2025 revision exercise.

"Help desks should be set up at village offices to provide necessary assistance in adding the names of eligible voters who are not included in the draft voters list published as part of the 2025 revision of the electoral roll," the order said.

If the village office does not have sufficient facilities for this, arrangements should be made in the nearest convenient buildings, it said.

"Two officers each should be assigned on temporary work arrangements to provide necessary assistance and guidance to the public at the help desks. The respective District Collectors should make necessary arrangements for this," it further said.

The services of Anganwadi and ASHA workers and Kudumbashree volunteers should be utilised as per the request of the Village Officers to directly reach the hilly regions, coastal areas and other remote places to identify the eligible persons and provide them with the necessary assistance.

Campaign programmes should also be organised in various institutions to create awareness to ensure that those who have completed 18 years of age studying in various institutions are included in the voter list, the order added.

Vijayan had said on Wednesday that over 24 lakh people have been left out of the draft voter list published by the Election Commission in the state.

He said the government would also carry out door-to-door outreach in hilly areas, coastal regions and other backward localities to identify eligible voters and provide assistance. Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and Kudumbashree volunteers will support village officers in this effort.

Special campaigns would also be organised in educational institutions to ensure that all students who have completed 18 years of age are included in the voter list.

Awareness programmes would be held to guide young voters on the registration process, the CM had added. PTI LGK ROH