Kerala govt orders probe after student issues death threat to teacher

Thiruvananthapuram/Palakkad, Jan 22 (PTI) An alleged incident in which a Plus One student issued a death threat to a higher secondary school principal in Kerala after his mobile phone was confiscated has prompted the state government to order an investigation.

The probe comes in light of both the threat and the widespread circulation of a video on social media platforms showing the act, which was not filmed by the student.

The incident was reported from a Government Higher Seconday School in Palakkad district.

Taking serious note of the incident, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Wednesday that he has directed the Director of General Education to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

In a Facebook post, the minister said that, as per existing guidelines, mobile phones are not allowed inside classrooms.

"The teachers were merely adhering to these rules. The behaviour seen in the video circulating on social media is unusual and unexpected from students," the minister said.

Sivankutty noted that with over seven lakh students enrolled in Plus One and Plus Two levels across Kerala schools, such incidents are rare and should not be generalised.

He condemned the circulation and promotion of the video on social media, describing them as highly inappropriate. "Hence, the Director of General Education has been instructed to examine all aspects and provide a report," the minister said.

The teachers at the school said they did not circulate the video.

Sivankutty also said that no disciplinary action would be taken against the student, saying, "Excluding any child is not our policy." "Inclusion and support are our cultural values. Kerala's position as a leader in education has been achieved by embracing this message," Sivankutty added.

The incident reportedly occurred when the student breached school rules by bringing a mobile phone into the classroom. The school, which implements a strict no-phone policy, saw the student become agitated after the teacher confiscated the device.

The minister said that disciplining children for actions deemed inappropriate by older generations would not resolve the issue, calling it a key lesson that society must learn from its transformations.

"Children are subject to various pressures and stress for multiple reasons, which cannot be resolved solely by educational institutions or the students themselves. It requires a collective societal effort. We must also investigate whether opportunities for self-expression that children seek during this age are diminishing in homes, communities, and schools," Sivankutty said.

He further stated that the impact of violent scenes shown on social and visual media on children must be studied, considering their psychological implications.

"A mentoring system was introduced in schools to address emotional expressions and other concerns of students. This incident highlights the need to strengthen such initiatives further. These issues cannot be resolved solely by punishing students; instead, we need to confront and address them," he said. PTI TGB TGB KH