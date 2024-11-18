Kerala govt orders probe into nursing student's suicide

Thiruvananthpauram, Nov 18 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday ordered an investigation into the suicide of a nursing student in Pathanamthitta district.

State Health Minister Veena George directed the Kerala University of Health Sciences to probe the incident.

The incident took place at SME nursing college in Chuttippara, Pathanamthitta district on Friday night.

Ammu Sajeev (22), a final year BSc nursing student and a native of Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hostel building.

"I quit," were the words she wrote in her diary before ending her life, police sources said, adding that further investigations were on.

Sajeev, the girl’s father, had earlier complained to the college principal that his daughter was being mentally tortured by her classmates and that her life was under threat. The complaint is also being investigated, police sources said. PTI MVG MVG KH