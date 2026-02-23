Kerala govt postpones Wayanad township inauguration to Mar 1

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 23 (PTI) The inauguration of the much-awaited Wayanad township project, built for the survivors of the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, has been postponed from February 25 to March 1, the CMO said here on Monday.

"The first phase inauguration of the Wayanad township has been rescheduled to March 1 at 3:30 pm," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement without giving any other details.

Government sources said the decision was taken as some more time is required to complete certain basic infrastructure facilities in this connection.

The change in the schedule came days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the first phase of the Kalpetta township would be inaugurated on February 25, with houses to be handed over to 175 beneficiaries.

He had said the project fulfils the government's assurance to those who lost everything in the landslides.

The landslides in the Mundakkai Chooralmala area of Wayanad in July 2024 claimed over 200 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes. PTI LGK SA