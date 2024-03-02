Kerala govt promises treatment for toddler whose mother was 'insulted' by actor-turned-BJP leader

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said the state government will ensure treatment for the two-year-old child who was reportedly insulted by an actor-turned-politician recently when the child's mother sought help for treatment.

On Friday, news reports came out along with a video in which a woman from Coimbatore and her child were seen at an event inside Thrissur's famed Guruvayur temple complex. In the video and according to news reports, BJP leader Suresh Gopi, scoffed at the woman and her child and asked them to go and seek help from "Govindan Mash." The reports said that the mother could not understand the jibe made by the actor through his statement and it was the onlookers who explained it to her. George today spoke to the family after seeing the news reports and assured treatment for the child.

The Minister's office said the expensive medicine for the rare disease will be provided by the state government.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said Kerala will embrace those who seek help.

"The government has now agreed to take care of the child. I have spoken to the family and hope to see them soon," Govindan added.

However, both the Left leaders did not respond to the actor's alleged reaction.

Neither the actor nor his party--the BJP-- have reacted to the incident. PTI RRT RRT SS