Kerala govt ready to meet all requirements of big players in software development sector: Rajeeve

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 (PTI) The Kerala government is ready to meet all requirements of big players in the software development sector, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Wednesday and asserted that the state's biggest advantage is the abundance of skilled human resources.

Interacting with top executives of the Germany-based company dSPACE which opened its first global competence centre in Asia here on Wednesday, he said Kerala was fast transforming into a knowledge-based economy and society by leveraging its core strengths.

dSPACE provides critical solutions to auto majors across the world for developing connected, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles.

Rajeeve said Thiruvananthapuram has a highly conducive ecosystem for space, IT and ITes sectors. The proposed Space Park will be an added advantage for the German company, he said.

The minister added that dSPACE can leverage the world-class infrastructure facilities available in the state capital and explore AI for their technologies, besides tapping into the talented youth by creating ample opportunities for them.

In a release, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) Limited said, "The global Competence Centre at the Kinfra Park at Kazhakoottam in the city is the first facility of dSPACE in Asia with the other centres being located in Germany and Croatia." The Minister also visited the new facility at the Kinfra Film and Video Park, Kazhakoottam, and interacted with the officials and the employees there.

Expressing gratitude to the government for facilitating the setting up of the centre, Andreas Gau, the managing director and CEO of the dSPACE India Software and Technologies, said the competent centre will have full responsibility for the products and projects.

Franklin George, the managing director of the dSPACE India Software and Technologies, said the company scouted for many cities in the country and finally the Kerala capital was chosen considering the feasibility of setting up such a facility.

He said the centre will be working on all new-generation technologies by recruiting talented youths from Kerala.

Highlighting that a huge automotive market like India will make a difference in the company’s activities, Elmar Schmitz, the vice president of dSPACE said the firm will hire more people from Kerala and wants to make use of their competence.

Schmitz added that dSPACE chose Kerala considering the world-class facilities offered by the state as a thriving ecosystem for global companies for their critical operations. PTI RRT NSD NSD