Kerala govt releases 2016 LS document on starting new division for 'External Cooperation'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 21 (PTI) A day after the BJP attacked the Kerala government over giving an IAS officer extra duties related to 'External Cooperation', the Left government responded on Sunday by referring to a 2016 Lok Sabha document where the BJP-led central government talked about a new division to help states promote exports, tourism, and attract foreign investments.

On Saturday, the BJP in Kerala slammed the LDF government for giving an IAS officer additional charge of matters connected with 'External Cooperation', and termed it an appointment of a "foreign secretary of the state". The Chief Secretary had responded saying it was nothing new.

The chief minister's office on Sunday shared an unstarred question answered on May 5, 2016, by then Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh, who had said that the ministry has set up a new division -- "states Division" -- in October 2014 to coordinate with states and union territories for further facilitation of their efforts to promote their exports and tourism and attract more overseas investments and expertise.

"The division is headed by a joint Secretary, assisted by two deputy secretary-level officers and supported by a section," Singh had said.

"The objective of the division is to coordinate facilitation of efforts in these areas between our mission/post(s) and states'/union territories' governments as well as foreign diplomatic and trade missions in India.

"It aims to assist states and union territories by sharing with them, where required, this ministry's experience and expertise through training and capacity building in areas relating to external linkages relating to trade, investment, cultural and other such areas," the document read.

The state government released the document a day after Kerala Chief Secretary Venu V, in a Facebook post, said that 'External Cooperation' has been in existence for some time and was created for better coordination with delegates coming to the state from other nations.

Attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the decision to appoint an IAS officer for the purpose, BJP State President K Surendran said the Marxist veteran should not consider Kerala an independent country.

Venu had said that many foreign agencies, multilateral agencies, institutions working in embassies of other countries and delegations regularly contact the Kerala government and other state governments.

When the CM or ministers from the state go abroad and hold discussions there, representatives of those countries come to Kerala, and to deal with them has been the responsibility of various departments earlier, he had further said. However, as the number of such discussions increased, the need for better coordination was felt and therefore, a division called External Cooperation was created for that purpose.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Suman Billa was given the responsibility of that division in 2023 prior to which former OSD Venu Rajamony had that charge, the chief secretary had said in his post.

After Billa went to the central services, the responsibility of that division was handed over to K Vasuki who is the Secretary of Labour and Skills Department, he had further said.

He said the state government did this to establish new relations for the development of Kerala, and not to engage in diplomatic relations with foreign countries or interfere in matters falling under the jurisdiction of the central government.

The chief secretary termed the news about the appointment of a foreign secretary by the state as "fake" and part of a "recent trend" to create and spread "anti-government" propaganda. Surendran had termed the handing over of charge of External Cooperation to Vasuki as appointment of a "foreign secretary of the state".

He had contended that it was "unconstitutional" and a "flagrant violation of federal principles".

By a government order dated July 15, Vasuki was given additional charge of "the matters connected with External Cooperation".

The July 15 order further said that the General Administration (Political) department will deal with the subjects related to external cooperation and will assist Vasuki till alternate arrangements are made.

Surendran, however, had called for immediately revoking the appointment as it "was destroying the unity and integrity of the nation".

The BJP leader also said that such appointments would only serve to accelerate the collapse of the state, which is in severe financial crisis. PTI RRT RRT ANE