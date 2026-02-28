Kerala govt releases Justice J B Koshy Commission report

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 29 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday released the Justice J B Koshy Commission report, which studied issues faced by Christian communities in the state and the welfare activities to be initiated for them.

A copy of the report was handed over to leaders of various churches who met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the evening.

The state Cabinet had approved the report on February 26 and decided to make it public.

The 364-page report comprises nine chapters and discusses issues concerning Christian minorities, Latin Catholics, converted Christians, Christians in Kuttanad, those in the high ranges, and coastal Christian communities, along with a set of recommendations.

The Justice J B Koshy Commission was appointed in February 2021 to study the concerns of Christian communities in the state.

Besides Justice Koshy, the commission included retired bureaucrat Christy Fernandez and former DGP Jacob Punnose as members.

The panel examined educational and financial issues faced by Christians and the welfare measures required for them.

A total of 284 recommendations were made in the report for the welfare of Christian communities in the state.

Among its recommendations are additional reservations for members of Christian communities in education and employment, the introduction of new career-oriented courses in minority community-run educational institutions, and training support for engineering, medical, and civil services aspirants from the community.

The report recommended that welfare schemes and benefits be ensured for minorities based on the population ratio.

It also discusses giving Christian managements the right to appoint teachers in their educational institutions.

The report suggests providing welfare assistance to catechism teachers on par with madrassa teachers in the Muslim community, and granting an annual scholarship of Rs 10,000 to students in Christian orphanages, similar to benefits extended to institutions in the Muslim community.

The commission also recommended easing norms for the construction of churches, chapels, and cemeteries, taking steps to protect ancient Christian buildings and architecture, and providing assistance for farmers from Christian communities.

It further suggested support for Christian charitable works and institutions.

The Kerala Latin Catholic Association, in a statement on its website, said it would pursue follow-up activities until the recommendations in the report are implemented.

The association also said a committee would be formed to ensure that the state government implements the recommendations.