Kerala govt revises salaries of PSC chairman, members; Oppn protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala on Wednesday decided to revise the salaries and benefits of the chairman and members of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said here.

As per the new decision, the chairman's salary will be equal to the maximum amount in the super time scale of district judges.

The members will receive a salary matching the maximum amount in the selection grade scale of district judges.

The government made this decision after reviewing the salary structure of PSC Chairmen and members in other states, the release said.

In addition, the Cabinet also decided to revise salaries and allowances of presiding officers in industrial tribunals. They will now receive pay and benefits similar to judicial officers in the subordinate judiciary, the release added.

The Congress-led UDF opposition criticised the government's decision to "sharply increase" the salary of the PSC chairman and members, which came at a time when the state is reeling under a severe economic crisis.

In a statement, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the Cabinet's decision to "unreasonably hike" the salary and allowances of the Kerala Public Service Commission chairman and members is unacceptable, especially when Kerala is struggling to fund development and welfare programmes.

He accused the government of pretending not to see the ASHA workers protesting in front of the Secretariat for their pending wages and honorarium hikes.

"The government's priority is clear--it repeatedly cuts benefits for the underprivileged while favouring the elite. This is an open challenge to the people," Satheesan said.