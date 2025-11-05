Kerala Govt sanctions Rs 20 cr towards pension, benefits of retired anganwadi workers

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (PTI) Kerala government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the distribution of pension and other benefits to the retired anganwadi workers.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the assistance was granted to the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Welfare Fund Board.

The fund was allotted for the disbursement of pensions, death benefits for the retired members and their kin. Since the Board lacks financial self-sufficiency, various benefits are distributed with government assistance, he said in a statement.

Though the Board currently receives Rs 2.15 crore per month as its welfare fund share, Rs 4.26 crore is required every month solely for pension distribution, the FM said.

Over the past four and a half years, the government has provided a total of Rs 76 crore as financial assistance to the Board, Balagopal added.