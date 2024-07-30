Kerala govt seeks military help for rescue operations in landslides-hit Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday sought the assistance of the Defence forces for rescue operations in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.

A Defence PRO said that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.

Separately, a Defence statement said based on a requisition received from the Kerala government on Tuesday morning "for rescue of approximately 250 persons likely to be stranded in a major landslide in Meppadi Panchayat" in Vythiri Taluk two rescue columns of Indian Army with a strength of approximately 200 soldiers from Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur, along with medical team from Military Hospital Kannur and troops from Territorial Army from Kozhikode has been deployed.

It said assistance was sought from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Two Relief columns from Defence Security Corps Centre, Kannur along with rescue equipment and other detachments have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, it said.

"Two helicopters from Air Force Station Sulur have been despatched for rescue operations. Weather over the affected area is adverse. However they will be taking off again towards disaster relief operations," the release said.

Meanwhile, a state government release said that a request for the Navy's assistance was made at the Chief Minister's direction, and the Navy's River Crossing Team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kannur will immediately depart for Wayanad.

Their deployment aims to augment existing rescue operations and provide relief to those affected by the landslides triggered by heavy rains.

The landslides, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted.

The picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been cut off from other areas, leaving many stranded.