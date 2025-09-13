Kerala govt seeks to legalise traditional agricultural sports; Clears draft bill

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 13 (PTI) The Kerala Cabinet on Saturday cleared a draft bill to legalise banned traditional agricultural sports, including bull and cattle races.

A special Cabinet meeting approved the draft bill to amend the central law, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to continue the practice of organising such events, which had once been part of the state's agrarian culture, an official statement said here.

State Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani said such agricultural festivals had been banned under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

There have been demands from many quarters to enact legislation to legalise these sports, she said in a statement.

The amendment to the central law will come into effect if the bill is introduced and passed in the Legislative Assembly and subsequently receives the Presidential assent, the minister explained.

The 'Jallikattu', another form of bull sport, was legalised in Tamil Nadu by amending the state law in the same manner, she further said.

This is the beginning of a solution to the long-standing demand of farmers to lift the current ban on these agricultural festivals, Chinchurani added. PTI LGK ADB