Kerala govt sets up cell to address queries on donations to CMDRF for Wayanad landslides

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 (PTI) In a bid to ensure transparency regarding donations to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for landslide relief in Wayanad district, the Kerala government on Sunday set up a complaint redressal cell to address queries about the funds' utilisation.

The cell will be set up on a temporary basis in the Finance Department, the government order said.

The decision also comes in the wake of smear campaigns and criticisms from certain quarters against donations to the CMDRF.

"The government is pleased to constitute a Complaint Redressal Cell in the Finance Department on a temporary basis, with the following officers for addressing the queries being received on CMDRF donation and related matters in connection with Wayanad Landslides 2024," the order said.

Sriram V, Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources) will be the Supervising Officer; Suresh Kumar O B, Joint Secretary, Finance Department will be the Cell-in-Charge; Anilraj K S, Under Secretary, Finance Department, Nodal Officer and Baiju T Section Officer, Finance (Funds) Department Assistant Nodal Officer, the order said, listing the members of the complaint redressal cell.

"The Nodal Officer and Assistant Nodal Officer are entrusted with managing and handling the following official help line number +91-8330091573 and email cmdrf.cell@gmail.com to address queries on time.

"The details of the mobile (number) and email shall be displayed in the website of the Finance Department and portals of CMDRF so as to enable the public to get their grievances or complaints related to CMDRF donations addressed in time," the order said.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Saturday said there was no need to give money to funds managed by the CPI(M)-led Left government. He was responding to senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala's announcement that he would donate his one month's salary as MLA to the CMDRF.

Following in Chennithala's footsteps, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday announced that all UDF MLAs will contribute their one month's salary to the CMDRF. PTI HMP HMP ANE