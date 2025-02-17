Kerala govt sets up coordination committee for Wayanad township project

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 17 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday set up a coordination committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to oversee the implementation of the township projects for the people affected by landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district in July last year.

The committee has been assigned several key responsibilities. It will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient execution of the Wayanad township project, addressing challenges and maintaining transparency in its implementation.

According to the Government Order, the committee consisting of senior bureaucrats including senior IAS officers, will finalise the scope of the project and decide on the mode of implementation in line with the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers.

It will also recommend important policy matters to the Rehabilitation Committee and the Council of Ministers.

Additionally, the committee will review and finalise the project's requirements and designs before approval.

The financial aspects of the project will also be under the committee's supervision.

It will approve the final financial cost and timelines before the contract is signed. Monitoring and evaluating the project's progress will be another major responsibility.

The committee will review the schedule and major milestones, assess suggested changes, and decide on their approval or rejection.

It will also oversee the work of the Special Officer, the Employer's Representative, and the EPC Contractor, ensuring that all stakeholders coordinate effectively to complete the project on time.

To maintain transparency and efficiency, the committee will review independent technical evaluations and audits.

It will also monitor project funding, including sponsorships and expenditures and approve any payments beyond the Special Officer’s delegated powers.

If needed, the committee has the authority to modify roles, responsibilities and financial guidelines to address emerging challenges.

The Kerala government, on January 1, approved the comprehensive rehabilitation project for survivors of devastating landslides that killed over 200 people.

The project involves setting up two townships to provide a safe and sustainable living environment for those affected by the disaster.

The two townships, proposed in two selected plantation estates in Kalpetta and Kottappady, would have all basic amenities, including houses, schools, health centres, anganwadis, markets, parking areas, playgrounds, drinking water, sanitation facilities and so on.