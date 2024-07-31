Kerala govt sets up medical point for landslide victims

Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 31 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up a medical point with oxygen ambulances at the control room in Chooralmala to provide immediate medical assistance to those rescued from the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad.

The decision was taken at a ministerial meeting held at the Wayanad collectorate this morning.

"To provide immediate medical assistance to those rescued, a medical point facility, including oxygen ambulances, will be set up at the Chooralmala control room," an official release said.

A senior official will be appointed to coordinate the efforts, and doctors and other health workers will be deployed as needed.

A team of doctors from four cooperative hospitals, including Kozhikode and Thalassery, are ready to serve at the medical point, said Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan.

The meeting was attended by Ministers P A Muhammad Riyas, A K Saseendran, V Abdurahman, K Krishnankutty, G R Anil, Ramachandran Kadannappalli, O R Kelu, and special officer for rescue operations Seeram Sambasiva Rao, and ADM K Devaki.

The devastating series of landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has claimed the lives of at least 132 people and injured over 200, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers search through the debris, official sources said. PTI TGB TGB KH