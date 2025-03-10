Kerala govt stands firm against caste discrimination at Koodalmanikyam temple

Thiruvananthapuram/Thrissur Mar 10 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Monday reaffirmed the government's stance on the alleged caste discrimination at Koodalmanikyam Temple in Thrissur district, stating that the person from a backward community, appointed in accordance with the existing Acts and regulations, must be allowed to work there.

Speaking in the Assembly during the financial business discussion, Vasavan said that denying a job on the grounds of caste discrimination is a disgrace to Kerala's cultural society.

An employee named Balu arrived at the temple to assume 'Kazhakam' duties, but the 'tantris' (chief priests) lodged a complaint with the Devaswom Board, stating that they would refrain from performing their 'tantri' responsibilities if he was allowed to work, the minister said.

This escalated into a major issue as the temple's 'Prathishta Varshikam' (the anniversary of the consecration) was taking place. Following this, the board authorities temporarily deputed him to office duties.

"The individual, Balu, from the Ezhava community, appointed as per the existing Acts and regulations, must be allowed to work," Vasavan stated, adding that this is the government's stance.

He further explained that the temple has two 'Kazhakam' positions--one appointed by the 'tantris' and the other filled in accordance with the Acts and Regulations.

'Kazhakam' refers to a designated group within the temple hierarchy responsible for tasks such as making garlands and carrying out other ceremonial and decorative duties.

Kerala is a land of great renaissance leaders, Vasavan said, adding that the state has appointed 36 non-Brahmin people as priests in temples, and this is merely an issue concerning a 'Kazhakam' job.

The issue indicates that untouchability and unethical practices still exist in the minds of many, he said, adding that denying a job based on caste is highly deplorable.

The ancient temple, situated in Irinjalakuda, is one of the few temples in Kerala dedicated to Lord Bharata, the third brother of Lord Rama.

Earlier, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) took up the case on its own initiative and ordered an investigation into it.

Commission member V Geetha has directed the Cochin Devaswom Commissioner and the Koodalmanikyam Executive Officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks, the Commission said in a statement.

The case was initiated based on media reports regarding the incident. Balu, who had secured the "Kazhakam" position after passing the Devaswom Recruitment Board's examination, was reassigned following protests by the Tantris (chief priests).

The temple administration asserted that the Tantris cannot interfere with the temple's management and that the appointment made by the Devaswom Recruitment Board cannot be altered. The administration officials stated that if the Tantris have any objections, they may seek legal remedies.

Leaders of the Tantri Samajam and the Warrier community dismissed allegations of caste discrimination.

Akhila Kerala Tantri Samajam general secretary Jayanarayanan Namboothiripad stated that the issue should not be perceived as caste discrimination.

"It has been brought to our attention that members of a particular family have traditionally performed Kazhakam duties at Sree Koodalmanikyam Temple and have approached the court to continue this tradition and retain their jobs. The Tantris have already conveyed this matter to the authorities," he said.

Samastha Kerala Warrier Samajam president P K Mohandas clarified that they have no objection to appointing an individual from the Ezhava community to the post.

"Our concern is safeguarding those currently engaged in such duties at temples, as losing their jobs would affect their livelihood," he added.

Political parties, including the Congress and the CPI(M), have criticised the alleged discrimination in the temple.

AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal expressed deep disappointment over reports that the young man from Thiruvananthapuram was reassigned to office work solely because he belongs to the Ezhava community.

"Reports indicate that ever since his appointment, six members from the Tantri families in Irinjalakuda have been boycotting temple rituals. It is also reported that the decision to reassign him was made following opposition from both the Tantris and the Warrier Samajam," Venugopal stated in a Facebook post.

He further said that even as the first quarter of the 21st century draws to a close, those who continue to adhere to casteist ideologies and discriminatory mindsets are a disgrace to Kerala's legacy of social renaissance.

Venugopal also criticised the Devaswom Board on the issue.

"Even for just one day, you have betrayed Kerala society, which claims to have been shaped by the ideals of social renaissance. You must introspect on how honourable it is for Kerala that you decided to remove a deserving individual from his rightful job, solely based on caste, despite his merit," he said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan MP condemned the incident, stating that it was an act of caste discrimination.

"An attempt is being made to reinstate the Manusmriti ideology," he alleged.

Vellappally Natesan, leader of SNDP Yogam, an organisation representing the Ezhava community, urged the government to take action against those who uphold the regressive belief that temple authority solely rests with the Tantris.