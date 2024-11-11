Kerala govt suspends two IAS officers for violation of discipline

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala on Monday suspended two IAS officers, K. Gopalakrishnan and N. Prasanth, for violation of discipline, official sources said.

While Gopalakrishnan was suspended for creating a religion-based WhatsApp group of government officials, action was taken against Prasanth for criticising a senior IAS officer on social media, they said.

They also said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the suspension of the officials based on the report he received from senior officials. PTI TGB TGB ROH