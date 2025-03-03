Kerala govt to address rising violence in Assembly after school student's death

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday agreed to discuss in the Assembly the increasing incidents of violence in the state following the death of a school student in a clash in Kozhikode district recently.

Responding to a notice seeking a discussion of the matter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly that it was a "serious social issue".

"Several factors such as drugs, video games, cinemas and web series are leading to these issues, as said in the notice. We would discuss the matter in detail," the CM said, adding that the matter should be discussed by the public.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had served a notice under Rule 50 seeking a suspension of the Assembly's business for an emergency discussion on the issue.

The Assembly will discuss the motion, Speaker A N Shamseer informed subsequently.