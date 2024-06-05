Kerala govt to amend Revenue Recovery Act

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 5 (PTI) The Left government on Wednesday decided to amend the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act, 1968 to bring changes in accordance with time.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, gave a nod to amend the decades-old Act, a CMO statement said here.

The major amendments would include a reduction of interest on tax arrears, online publication of information about the sale of attached properties, a provision to sell attached properties to help the defaulter pay back the arrears, and permitting the government to introduce installments in revenue recovery, it said.

Among the other decisions, the Cabinet also decided to issue a notification imposing a 52-day-long trawling ban in the state waters from June 9 midnight to July 31 midnight.

The Cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor the name of Bose Augustine to be appointed as a member of the state Public Service Commission.

The government also decided to re-appoint N Manoj Kumar as the state attorney in the High Court for the next three years, the statement added. PTI LGK KH