Kerala govt to clear Rs 18.76 cr loans of Wayanad landslide survivors

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday said it will take over the outstanding loan dues of people affected by the deadly landslides in Wayanad district.

The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Talking to reporters, State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the move covers survivors in the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas, where families are still struggling to rebuild their lives after the disaster.

According to the minister, 555 beneficiaries hold a total of 1,620 loans, with overdue amounts totalling approximately Rs 18.76 crore.

The state will assume the entire liability, easing a major financial burden on those affected, he added.

The government said the move is aimed at helping families recover without the added pressure of repaying loans while they try to rebuild their lives.

The Wayanad landslides occurred on July 30, 2024, after heavy monsoon rainfall caused hillsides to collapse in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas.

It was one of the deadliest landslide disasters in Kerala’s history.

Many families lost relatives, land, and livelihoods, and survivors are still rebuilding their lives with government and community support. PTI TGB SSK