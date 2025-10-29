Kerala govt to consider compensating paddy mill owners for OTR related loss in 2022-23: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the state cabinet will consider allocating Rs 63.37 crore as compensation to paddy processing mill owners in relation to the out-turn ratio (OTR) for the 2022-23 procurement year.

The CM also said that the state does not have the authority to change the out-turn ratio (OTR) of 68 per cent set by the central government.

OTR is the amount of rice to be produced by mill owners for every quintal of paddy.

Vijayan made the announcement, in a statement, after a meeting with the mill owners to discuss issues related to paddy procurement.

The statement, issued by his office, said that the government and the mill owners have reached an agreement to facilitate paddy procurement.

He further said that Kerala was facing difficulty in procuring paddy as per the norms set by the Centre.

Therefore, the central government will be requested to take the necessary steps to resolve the issue, the CM said in the statement.

Vijayan also said that the state government will take reasonable steps from 2025-26 onwards to compensate the losses incurred by the millers due to the difference in the out-turn ratio.

The CM further said that the central government has been requested to sanction the charges related to the transportation of paddy and once it is received, it will be paid to the mill owners. PTI HMP HMP ROH