Kerala govt to establish institute of organ transplantation in Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 27 (PTI) The Kerala government has decided to establish an Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Kozhikode.

According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this initiative aims to tackle the rampant exploitation in the organ transplant sector.

The state Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister on Wednesday, approved the Rs 558.68 crore project to be set up in Kozhikode.

"With an estimated investment of Rs 558.68 crore, this initiative promises an affordable alternative for organ transplants, reinforcing Kerala's remarkable strides in public health and ensuring equitable access to advanced medical care for all," Vijayan said in a post on X.

He said the hospital will be established in two phases using KIIFB funds.