Kerala govt to establish Judicial City at Kalamassery near Kochi

Kochi, Feb 4 (PTI) The proposed Judicial City, which will house the Kerala High Court, the Kerala Judicial Academy and a mediation centre, will be established at Kalamassery near here, the Kerala government said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with High Court Chief Justice A J Desai on Sunday and formulated a plan of action for establishing the judicial city at Kalamassery, the state government said.

For the purpose, a land inspection will be conducted on February 17 in the presence of high court judges and state ministers, a government release said.

It said the decision was taken considering the shortage of space at the present high court complex near Marine Drive inside the city of Kochi.

Advertisment

The proposed project will be established on a 27-acre plot, which will include the 60-room high court complex, the judicial academy, a mediation centre, offices of the judges and advocate general as well as staff quarters, advocate chambers, and parking facility, among others.

More land will be acquired if needed, Law Minister P Rajeeve said.

Apart from Rajeeve, Revenue Minister K Rajan, High Court Judges A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, M Muhamed Mustaque and Bechu Kurian, took part in today's meeting along with officials. PTI RRT RRT ANE