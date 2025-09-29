Kerala govt to felicitate actor Mohanlal on Oct 4

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (PTI) Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian on Monday announced that the state government will organise an event to honour Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The event, titled ‘Lal-Salam’, will be held here on October 4 at 5 pm.

Mohanlal received the coveted award from President Droupadi Murmu during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi recently.

Cherian said Mohanlal’s contribution to Malayalam cinema and to the people of Kerala has been remarkable.

He described the actor winning the prestigious award as a golden moment for the state.

As part of the programme, a special show featuring actresses and singers who have worked with Mohanlal will be staged. A video by singers K J Yesudas and K S Chithra will also be played during the event.

All state ministers, MPs, MLAs and cultural leaders will be invited, the minister said. PTI TBA TBA KH