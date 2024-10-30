Kerala govt to formulate action plan to ensure healthcare of tribals

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday said it will chalk out an action plan to ensure the healthcare of people living in tribal settlements of the state.

Announcing the plan, state Health Minister Veena George said here that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be prepared to coordinate programmes under various departments in this regard.

Under the aegis of the Health Department, the departments of the SC/ST, Social Justice and the Women and Child Development are implementing various programmes for the tribal community people, she said in a statement.

The action plan and the SoP would be prepared after assessing various issues pertaining to the tribal sector, including child and female mortality rates, sickle cell disease, and so on, the statement said.

As part of coordinating various programmes in the health sector, a symposium was organised in the state capital on Wednesday by these departments.

Detailed discussions were held in the event about various issues being faced by the tribal people, it said.

On the occasion, the minister explained various programmes being implemented by the Health Department for the marginalized sections, the statement added.