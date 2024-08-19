Kerala govt to host Robotics Round Table in Kochi on Aug 23

Kochi (Kerala), Aug 19 (PTI) Kerala is all set to host a Robotics Round Table on August 23 here as part of its efforts to make the state a global destination for innovative technology, the state Industries Department said on Monday.

The day-long event at Bolgatty Island will witness experts from various parts of the world leading discussions on what Kerala can expect about becoming a hub for robotics technology, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said today.

Organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in association with the Department of Industry and Commerce, the round table will feature three sessions, Rajeeve said in a press meet.

"As many as 195 startups will attend the event, which will have more than 400 delegates. The startups and IEDCs can pitch their ideas and prototypes before a high-level panel to attract investments and opportunities," he said.

The minister said there will also be an exhibition featuring 35 stalls and the first session will be addressed by Armada AI Vice President, Prag Mishra, Industrial AI Accenture MD, Derick Jose and startup mentor Robin Tommy, who is also an impact innovator.

"Following this Dr Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Technical University and Digital University, will lead a discussion on 'Future Innovations and Commercial Growth under Government's Industrial Community', along with Inker Robotics CEO Rahul P Balachandran, Ira CEO Pallavi Bajuri and Dr M.V. Judy of CUSAT," he said.

The subsequent session will see GenRobotics Co-founder Nikhil N P, Asimov Robotics CEO, Jayakrishnan T, Sastra Robotics Co-founder Akhil Asokan and IROV Co-founder Johns T Mathai sharing their career experience, the department said in a release.

The talks will be moderated by Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika.

The event is the third in the government's series of missions which seeks to bolster the links between the state and the innovative technology sector so as to facilitate a suitable ecosystem.

It said the opening chapter was an International Conclave on Gen AI held in association with IBM in Kochi last month. A subsequent meeting was attended by 300 entrepreneurs who had brought in an overall investment of Rs 12,000 crore in the last three years.

Recently, the organisers hosted a roadshow in Chennai. More are coming up in Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The finale of the series will be a Global Investor Meet in Kochi in January next year.