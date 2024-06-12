Kerala govt to implement 4th edition of 100-day programme for developmental projects

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala is getting ready to implement the fourth edition of its 100-day programme from July 15 to October 22, during which several developmental projects are undertaken and completed within 100 days.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a CMO statement said here on Wednesday.

Details of the progress of the undertaken projects will be made available on the government website once the programme is completed, it said.

After this government came to power on May 20, 2021, three 100-day programmes have been implemented, it added.

In the third edition of the initiative, 1,157 of the total 1,295 targetted projects were completed within 100 days, the CMO said, adding that the previous programme had been able to create a significant impact in the social, infrastructure, and employment sectors of the state.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also decided to hand over 23 cents of land in Vettiyar village in Alappuzha district to the Union Ministry of Defence for the construction of an Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic.

The decision was taken as polyclinics provide medical care to ex-servicemen, and also considering its social responsibility aspect, the CMO statement added.