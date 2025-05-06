Kerala govt to increase Plus One seats across most districts to ensure admissions for all

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI) In order to ensure admission for all students eligible for higher education into Plus One, the Kerala government has decided to increase the number of seats in all districts except three.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, in a press conference here, said that in seven districts, Plus One seats will be increased by 30 per cent in all government schools, and a 20 per cent increase in seats will be made in all aided schools.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, all government schools will have 30 per cent more seats, and aided schools will have a 20 per cent increase.

"If any aided schools request more, an additional 10 per cent of seats will be allotted," Sivankutty said.

In Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts, all government and aided schools will have 20 per cent more seats. In Alappuzha district, both government and aided schools in the Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks will have 20 per cent more seats for Plus Two, the minister added.

No additional seats have been allotted for Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts. All the additional batches allotted in previous years will also continue, he said.

With the increase in seats, an additional 64,040 seats will be available for Plus One in the academic year 2025–26. Along with the continuation of existing additional batches, there will be 17,290 more seats, taking the total number of higher secondary seats available to 4,41,887.

During the last academic year, many students who secured high marks in the SSLC examinations were unable to gain admission to Plus One due to the limited number of seats, causing a major public outcry.

In vocational higher secondary education, there will be 33,030 seats, Sivankutty said.

Applications for the single-window admission to Plus One can be submitted online from May 14, and the last date for submission is May 20.

Plus One classes will begin on June 18, and after filling the remaining seats through supplementary allotment, the admission process will close on July 23.

"The evaluation of Plus Two examination papers has been completed, and tabulation work is in progress. A board meeting will be held on May 14, and the results will be announced on May 21," Sivankutty said.

He added that 4,44,707 students had registered for the Plus Two examinations.

The evaluation of Plus One examination papers is progressing, and the results will be announced in June, he added.