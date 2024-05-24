Kerala govt to introduce medical audit to deal with negligence cases

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) In the wake of several complaints of medical negligence against state-run hospitals, the Kerala government on Friday said it will introduce medical audit in all of its hospitals to investigate such cases.

The plan to implement a medical audit was revealed by state Health Minister Veena George while speaking to PTI.

A medical audit is done by an expert committee to re-evaluate the treatment protocol given to a patient.

The minister said that all government medical colleges had a death audit but it was stopped in between.

"We, however, have reintroduced the death audit in all medical colleges and have told them to follow it strictly. With regard to medical audit, we are formulating the protocol and we will implement it," she said.

She said the death audit -- investigating the cause of death and the treatment protocols followed -- which was once implemented in the government medical colleges, has stopped "somehow".

"The government was very serious about this and we have reintroduced it in all medical colleges," the minister said.

George said the World Health Organisation (WHO) also has a five point checklist, cross checking the medical care imparted in hospitals, especially in operation theatres.

"We are introducing the medical audit and the protocol is being finalised," she said.

In recent weeks, several complaints regarding medical negligence were raised in government hospitals, especially in Alappuzha and Kozhikode Medical Colleges.

The government has initiated an inquiry and action has been taken against doctors who were found guilty of negligence, the minister said.

At Alappuzha Medical College, it was found out that the doctors have been spending more time for private practices, compromising their duty in government hospitals.

"The government is taking this issue very seriously and appropriate action will be taken against them. We have reports regarding government doctors indulging in private practices, not just from Alappuzha Medical College but from other hospitals as well. Many have been transferred based on the report," the minister said.

She said the Alappuzha District Medical Officer has submitted a report to the government on Thursday and appropriate action would be taken against those who are found guilty.

The minister, however, said that the media should abstain from painting all government hospitals as bad.

"We have doctors who work for 15 to 18 hours a day in government hospitals. Initially, we had only 30 per cent of people who depended on government hospitals and now it is more than 60 per cent.

"So, our government hospitals are centres of excellence and please do not tarnish them using isolated cases," George said. PTI KPK HMP KH