Kerala govt to look into reducing delay in taking action in animal attack cases

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 7 (PTI) In the wake of increasing instances of man-animal conflicts, especially the recent tiger attacks in Wayanad district of the state, Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Sunday said the government was looking into reducing delay in taking action in such matters.

Saseendran said he has asked the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) to examine whether his powers for issuing directions in cases of animal attacks can be delegated to officials below him so that delay in taking action can be reduced.

Pointing to the recent instances of tiger attacks in the state, the Minister said forest officials need authorisation from the CWW to lay traps or take any other action.

"What I have found is that there is a delay in taking action. We have to ensure that the delay is avoided. I have asked the CWW to examine whether his power to issue directions can be delegated to the officials below him.

"The CWW has been asked to give his directions by tomorrow (Monday)," he told reporters and added the government will only take steps that help farmers.

In December last year, a 36-year-old man -- Vakeri resident Prajeesh -- was killed by a tiger when he went to collect grass for his cattle.

His half-eaten body was found near a forest area near Vakeri in Wayanad.

The tiger suspected to have attacked the man was later trapped in a cage set up by the forest officials and then transferred to a quarantine centre at the Puthur Zoological park in Thrissur district of the state. PTI HMP HMP ROH