Kerala govt to meet private ambulance operators after complaints

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (PTI) Kerala government officials will hold district-level meetings with private ambulance operators following reports that some drivers "diverted accident victims from government hospitals to private facilities in exchange for commissions," the CMO said on Tuesday.

The Departments of Health, Police, and Transport will spearhead the initiative. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to review the role of private ambulances in transporting critically ill patients.

“Often this happens not according to the wishes of the patients or their relatives. Patients are misled by being told that adequate treatment facilities are not available in government hospitals. Such matters must be viewed seriously,” Vijayan said in a statement.

The chief minister directed the Motor Vehicles Department to take action against such practices.

The chief minister's office added that complaints have also been received regarding private ambulances charging excessive fee.

Ambulances will now be integrated into the Labour Department’s Kerala Savari mobile application, it said.

Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar, Additional Chief Secretary for Health Rajan Khobragade, and Transport Commissioner C H Nagaraju attended the meeting.