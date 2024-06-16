Kerala govt to provide house for kin of Kuwait fire victim under housing scheme

Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 16 (PTI) The Kerala government on Sunday promised to provide a house to the family of Binoy Thomas, who died in the recent Kuwait fire, under its LIFE Mission housing scheme.

A native of Chavakkad here, Thomas had reached Kuwait just days ago to realise his family's dream of building a better house and living conditions.

Presently, Thomas' family lives in a make-shift house on a three cent plot here.

Revenue Minister K Rajan and Social Justice Minister R Bindhu visited the family members on Sunday and consoled them.

Both the ministers assured that the government would take care of Thomas' family and extend all support to get the assistance announced by various outfits without any fail.

Rajan told reporters here that the family had already applied for a house under the LIFE Mission scheme and steps would be taken to allot it at the earliest.

A special council meeting of the Chavakkad Municipality would be convened for this, he said.

Minister Bindhu said steps would be taken to provide a job for Thomas's son.

According to officials, 49 people were killed in a fire that broke out in the Al-Mangaf building in Kuwait on June 12.

Out of the total casualties, 45 were Indians, they said.