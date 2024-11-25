Kerala govt to revise manual for junior doctors, house surgeons

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) The Kerala government will soon revise the manual for junior doctors and house surgeons serving in medical colleges across the state, the state Medical Education Director informed the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Monday.

The Commission recently intervened in several issues, including the excessive workload faced by junior doctors and house surgeons in the state, according to statement from SHRC.

House surgeons and postgraduate medical students had raised concerns about various challenges, including the heavy workload. In response, the SHRC stepped in to address the matter, the statement added.

The Medical Education Director assured the Commission that the manual for postgraduate medical students and house surgeons would be revised.

Following this, Commission Chairperson Alexander Thomas directed the Registrar of the University of Health Sciences to expedite the necessary procedures, the statement said. PTI LGK SSK ADB