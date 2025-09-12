Kerala govt to run women’s wellness clinics every Tuesday at all PHCs

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) The Kerala government said special wellness clinics for women will run every Tuesday at all 5,000-plus Public Health Centres (PHCs) in the state.

State Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Friday that the clinics will help diagnose anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and other health issues.

She urged women to make use of the wellness clinics for regular checkups and asked health workers to encourage their participation.

The initiative has been launched under the ‘Viva Kerala’ campaign, a public health programme aimed at combating anaemia. PTI HMP SSK