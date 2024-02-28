Kerala govt to set up campus industrial parks in higher education institutions

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up campus industrial parks in higher educational institutions in the state to address the issue of scarcity of land for industrial purposes.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

In order to set up such parks, the Cabinet approved the Campus Industrial Park Scheme 2024, the statement said.

The parks, under the innovative scheme, will be started on unused land in higher educational institutions of the state, it said.

Starting these parks in association with higher education institutions, would help to foster entrepreneurship in the students and strengthen the link between the industrial sector and educational institutions, the statement said.

The Cabinet also decided to devise a mechanism for speeding up the industrial production of products newly discovered through research activities in educational institutions, it said. PTI HMP HMP SS