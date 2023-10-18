Kerala govt to set up Centre of Excellence in Microbiome Science

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up a Centre of Excellence in Microbiome Science in the state.

The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, granted approval for the detailed project proposal presented by the Kerala Development and Investment Strategic Council.

This Centre will be set up under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment with the support and partnership of the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, an official release said here.

Dr Sabu Thomas, previously associated with the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, has been appointed as the first director of the Centre for a term of three years, it said.

Microbiome research, an expanding field within Microbiology, involves a comprehensive study of the complex ecosystems of microorganisms cohabiting in specific environments.

The Centre's focus will be on advancing interdisciplinary research, fostering collaboration between startups and entrepreneurs, and providing support for innovations in microbiome technology.

Cutting-edge technologies like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data Analytics will play a pivotal role in generating spatial-temporal maps of microbiomes. Additionally, genomic databases will be built to facilitate further research.

The Centre of Excellence in Microbiome Science will serve as a global hub for research in six key domains: Human Microbiome, Animal Microbiome, Plant Microbiome, Aquatic Microbiome, Environmental Microbiome, and Data Labs.

Research activities will commence in the laboratory facility at Technopark here, with operations transitioning to the completed Life Sciences Park in due course.