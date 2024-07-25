Kerala govt to set up zoo-cum-safari park at Taliparamba in Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 25 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday announced that it would set up a zoo-cum-safari park at Taliparamba in Kannur district of the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by ministers K Rajan, A K Saseendran and P Prasad, a statement issued by the CM's office said.

The proposed park will be set up on land owned by the Plantation Corporation and it has been designed in such a way that the animals and birds can roam in a natural forest environment and are not kept in cages, the statement said.

Tourists will be taken through the park in armoured vehicles, it said.

The park will also have a botanical garden, a rainwater tank and a natural history museum.

The Agriculture Department decided to release 256 acres of land for the park and a no-objection certificate has been issued with regard to handing it over to the Revenue Department, the statement said.

The CM, in the meeting, directed the Revenue Department to complete the necessary procedures within 10 days for setting up the park and issue an order, it said.

The employees of the Plantation Corporation will then be employed at the proposed park, the statement said.