Kerala govt to start 10,000 yoga clubs this year: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21 (PTI) The Kerala government will be starting 10,000 new yoga clubs in the state this year, state Health Minister Veena George said on Friday on the occasion of World Yoga Day.

George, in a statement issued by her office, said that yoga is essential for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of individuals and it has brought a healthy change to society.

She was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the 10th International Yoga Day at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium here, the statement said.

The theme of this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Individual and Society', it added.

George, in her statement, noted that yoga was best for a healthy body and mind as it can ward off diseases and strengthen the immune system.

She also pointed out that keeping lifestyle diseases at bay was one of the 10 major projects under the Nava Kerala Action Plan and yoga plays an important role in it.

"Yoga also helps to reduce morbidity in the society," she said, according to the statement.

Therefore, the government was aiming to teach yoga for free to all sections of society.

As a step towards the goal of a healthy body and mind, the state government will start 10,000 yoga clubs in Kerala, the statement added.

This would be in addition to the 1,000 yoga clubs and 600 women's yoga clubs already started last year.

A report with regard to the activities of the 1,000 yoga clubs and 600 women's yoga clubs was submitted to the minister, it said.