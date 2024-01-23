Kerala govt to strengthen sports economy, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said his government wanted to boost the sports economy of the state by promoting investments in the sector and wooing private entrepreneurs and startups.

Though developing the sports sector as an area to remarkably contribute to the economy is generally a tough task, Kerala has the most favourable circumstances to achieve this, he said.

The southern state has a clear-cut sports policy which envisions "sports for everyone", he noted.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the four-day "International Sports Summit Kerala" at the Greenfield Sports Hub here.

Vijayan said Kerala serves as a model for the rest of the country by organising a first-of-its kind sports summit.

"The objective is to nurture the sports sector as an area that immensely contributes to the economy of the state. We also intend to accept new trends in the sports sector and promote investments in this regard," he said.

The CM also said that the state government is also trying to woo private entrepreneurs and startups to achieve this.

The summit is expected to help showcase Kerala's sports development possibilities before the world.

In turn, it would also provide an opportunity for the southern state to learn the best models of sports development across the world, he added.

Noting that the southern state has produced several international and national sportspersons in these decades, Vijayan said his government has spent Rs 1700 crores for the development of basic infrastructure in the sports sector.

As many as 703 players have been given jobs in the government sector, the CM added.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said steps would be taken to make sports as part of school curriculum from first to 12th standard.

A sports handbook has already been released for the lower primary classes, he said while speaking during the summit.

A revision of the curriculum of the sports schools in the state is under the active consideration of the government, the minister added. PTI LGK ROH