Kerala govt to take over aided school after student's electrocution; manager to be dismissed

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 26 (PTI) General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said the Kerala government would take over the administration of an aided school where a 13-year-old student was recently electrocuted. The school’s manager will also be dismissed from service over the incident.

Mithun, a student of Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam district, died last week after coming into contact with a live electric wire on the school premises.

Addressing reporters, Sivankutty said the Director of Public Instruction (DPI), in his report, had cited "serious lapses" that led to the student’s accidental death.

"In this context, the DPI will issue an order dismissing the manager of Thevalakkara Boys High School and handing over the administration to the district education officer in Kollam," the minister said.

Quoting provisions of the Kerala Education Act, he noted that if "any lapse is found on the part of the manager of an aided school, the government has the authority to take over the institution for a specific period in the public interest." The opposition Congress and BJP recently criticised the Left government over the incident, alleging that the state’s education sector was "collapsing, just like its healthcare system"— a reference to the death of a woman earlier this month after a portion of a building at the Government Medical College Hospital collapsed.

Sivankutty said the untimely death of the class 8 student had caused "widespread sorrow", and the government was taking measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

"Despite the authorities convening several meetings to ensure school safety, this incident still occurred," he said.

Amid growing concerns over the incident, the Department of General Education began taking additional steps to ensure school safety.

The minister added that PTA members, teachers, students, and the public could report safety concerns, and a high-level review meeting of ongoing safety measures will be held on July 31.

As part of the relief extended to Mithun’s family, a house will be built for them by the Scouts and Guides under the General Education Department.

An amount of Rs 3 lakh will be given from the DPI’s account.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has already provided Rs 5 lakh as financial relief.

The school management has also announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh as assistance. Additionally, the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) has pledged Rs 10 lakh for the family, the minister said. PTI LGK SSK