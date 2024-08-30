Kerala govt to unveil projects to back film-makers from less-privileged background

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (PTI) The Kerala government will unveil novel projects to support filmmakers and artists from less privileged background including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities as part of its film policy, state Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said here on Friday.

He was speaking at a function held at Sree theatre here to mark the release of 'Churul', a film produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) under the project to empower filmmakers from the SC/ST communities.

"The SC/ST communities have made commendable advances in many domains including education. Their presence, however, needs to be strengthened in sectors like cinema. This requires pro-active support, which the government will provide by formulating novel schemes through policy initiatives," Cherian said.

KSFDC has already set a unique model by launching projects to support upcoming women directors and those from SC/ST communities.

The scope of these pioneering projects will be expanded to give opportunities to more directors and artists, he said.

The government has already launched several projects for the growth of Malayalam cinema. The renovated Chithranjali studio in the state capital will be made a major filmmaking centre. The renovation of the cinemas of KSFDC in different parts of the state is progressing.

Antony Raju MLA presided over the function.

Welcoming the gathering, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun said the release of Arun J Mohan-directed Churul marked a historic moment.

This is the fifth film produced by KSFDC to be released, following the four previous movies made under the state government's pioneering 'Films Directed by Women' project.

Churul unfolds the gripping story of an investigation that follows the murder of a retired police officer, laying bare casteism still latent in the society as the scenes roll on. The film is being released in 47 theatres simultaneously.

The film features Pramod Veliyanad, Rahul Rajagopal, Da Vinci, Akhila Nath, Gopan Mangad, Rajesh Sharma and Kalabhavan Jinto in prominent roles. PTI TGB HMP ROH