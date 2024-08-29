Kerala govt tried to shield people named in Hema panel report: Ex-Union minister Muraleedharan

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Thursday slammed the Kerala government for "not acting in a timely manner" over the Justice K Hema Committee report, which studied issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

He accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of trying to protect the persons mentioned in the report, including a Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA, despite countrywide protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital.

"Kerala is a state where women are considered equal to men, in every field of activity. In the film industry of such a state, if women are treated as second grade citizens, it is the duty of the government to take action," Muraleedharan told PTI.

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

The Justice Hema panel report is based on the atrocities against women in the Malayalam film industry. It has stirred the Malayalam film industry, with the Kerala government facing flak for not acting earlier.

In the wake of the committee report that shed light on workplace harassment in the Malayalam film world, many women actors, including a Bengali actress, have gone public with allegations of sexual harassment against some of the well-known faces of Malayalam cinema, including eminent director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

Muraleedharan said, "Law stipulates that when such an incident (of sexual harassment) happens...when something comes out, nobody is required to submit a written complaint. The Supreme Court has said that whenever such a cognisable offence happens, the government can take action if it comes to its knowledge." "The ministers to whom the report was submitted, including the chief minister who handles the home portfolio, decided not to act on it, even after submission of the report, which contains the names of people who are responsible for such atrocities," he added.

"The state government did not act in a timely manner over the report. It tried to protect the persons mentioned in it, including a CPI(M) MLA," the former minister claimed.

The people of Kerala are agitated over the stand taken by the government. The government instead of acting on the report as per the law was trying to sidestep the whole issue, he alleged.

"The government is saying that we will organise a conclave, but a conclave is useful for finding future solutions. When a crime happens, an FIR should be filed, the victim should be allowed to make a statement before a magistrate within 24 hours. After an FIR is filed and then the inquiry, investigation should happen. If the culprit is required to be taken into custody, that also should be done," Muraleedharan said.

He also demanded the resignation of the state's culture minister, alleging that he kept the report under wraps for four-and-a-half years.

The senior BJP leader is in Mumbai ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in October-November this year. He met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Muraleedharan claimed that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will sweep the elections and come to power in the state again PTI AGG NP