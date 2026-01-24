Kerala govt trying to paralyse SIT probe in Sabarimala gold loss cases: Congress

Kochi/Kannur, Jan 24 (PTI) Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday alleged that the Kerala government was exerting pressure on the SIT probing the loss of gold from Sabarimala in an attempt to "paralyse" the investigation.

Venugopal, speaking to reporters at Kochi, further alleged that the government was trying to prevent any further progress in the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

On being asked by reporters about photographs of UDF convener Adoor Prakash meeting Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, the Congress MP from Alappuzha said that there were photos of the CM with the same person.

"Congress is not investigating the cases. The police under Pinarayi Vijayan are. So, when examining photographs, they can examine the CM's photo with him as well.

"Anyways, our strong and clear stand is that those who stole Lord Ayyappa's gold will not be spared by the Deity or the people of Kerala. God is watching everything," he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph alleged that the SIT was not looking into the aspect of recovering the lost gold as directed by the Kerala High Court recently.

He also alleged that the CPI(M) was continuing to protect its leaders involved in the gold loss cases and said that protests will be held against that on January 27 at the state secretariat and all District Collectorates, demanding a proper probe in the matter.

Regarding Prakash's meeting with Potty, Joseph said that the UDF convener was never in a position to help those behind the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

There is nothing wrong with Prakash taking a photo with Potty, he told reporters in Kannur.

The KPCC chief further said that the SIT has not questioned Prakash, like it did former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, as there was nothing to be found against him.

The Sabarimala gold loss cases pertain to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the temple.

The SIT probing the matter has so far arrested 12 individuals, including Potty and two former presidents of the TDB. PTI HMP ADB