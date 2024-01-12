Kerala govt upgrades seven more schools with hi-tech classrooms

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI) Seven government schools in the nearby Kazhakoottam assembly constituency were upgraded with hi-tech facilities on Friday, bringing them up to international standards, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

Advertisment

The minister also inaugurated a total of 92 hi-tech classrooms in various schools across the constituency, upgraded at a total expenditure of Rs 9.88 crore, he said in a statement.

The minister said the Left government believes in providing quality education as the right of every child, and these upgrades reflect its vision.

"Over the last seven years, development projects worth Rs 5,000 crore have been implemented in government schools," Sivankutty said.

The hi-tech classrooms feature a 75-inch professional LED monitor, OPS computer, UPS, air-conditioned environment, microphone with headphones, executive seating, bag trays, tables, and chairs. PTI RRT RRT ANE