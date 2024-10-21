Kerala govt urges Centre to amend fireworks rules for Thrissur Pooram festival

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 21 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala has taken strong exception to the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre stipulating certain conditions for conducting fireworks, contending that these would be detrimental to the smooth conduct of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State Revenue Minister K Rajan expressed that the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on October 11 has brought "utter disappointment" to Pooram enthusiasts, for whom fireworks are an "integral part" of the festival.

He sought the prime minister's personal intervention to amend the rules in order to allow the Thrissur Pooram to proceed with all its festivities and rituals.

Among other stipulations, Condition No 2 requires that the licensed magazine be located at least 200 metres away from the display site.

Noting that under the Explosive Rules of 2008, the prescribed distance had been 45 metres, the letter stated that the increase in this regard is "quite unnecessary and illogical." Rajan told PTI that this condition would make it impossible to hold fireworks displays.

He further pointed out that Condition No. 6 of the notification requires the assembly shed to be at least 100 metres away from the display site. As the assembly shed will be empty during the display, he argued that there is no logic in enforcing this distance limit.

The letter also mentioned that Condition No 4 demands a 100-metre distance between spectators and the display area.

"If the condition that the audience must be kept 100 metres away from the barricades of the fire line is enforced, it would make it difficult for spectators to enjoy the fireworks," Rajan said.

He suggested that modifying the distance to 50-70 metres from start to finish would be sufficient.

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, Rajan alleged that there was an attempt to sabotage the Thrissur Pooram festival and the issue will be brought to the attention of relevant officials in the central government, including those from Thrissur.

Rajan also said that steps will be taken to initiate official communication with the Centre under the leadership of the chief minister on this matter. PTI TGB ROH