Kerala govt warns against promotion of home births on social media

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 (PTI) The Kerala government has taken serious note of the childbirths taking place at home in the state and has issued a warning against those encouraging such home births through social media.

"Childbirth through unscientific methods poses a threat to the lives of both the mother and the baby. Therefore, action will be taken under the Public Health Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita," said state Health Minister Veena George in a statement following the Rapid Response Team meeting held here.

The statement comes in the wake of an incident in Malappuram district, where a 35-year-old woman who gave birth on the evening of April 5 died the same night due to excessive bleeding. Her husband has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Minister said statistics indicate that around 400 childbirths take place at home annually in the state.

"This year, a total of around two lakh deliveries have occurred, of which 382 were home births," George said.

She noted that home deliveries are also observed among migrant workers and in tribal areas, and she directed officials to conduct a detailed study into the reasons behind this and to take further action accordingly.

George also stated that denying medical treatment is a punishable offence.

The minister said that awareness about the dangers of home births will be intensified with the cooperation of public representatives and socio-cultural organisations.

"Districts have been instructed to collect accurate data and reasons specific to each area and to take further action accordingly. Other departments must work in coordination with the Health Department," she said.

George added that detailed information must be collected from every region.

The minister also directed that action be taken against those spreading false health information through social media and YouTube.