Kerala govt will give special attention to entrepreneurs investing above Rs 5 cr, says Minister

Kochi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Kerala government will give special attention to entrepreneurs going for investments of Rs five crore and above in the state, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A soon-to-be-formed coordination committee of all the departments concerned will hold monthly meetings at the district level to ensure such assistance, Rajeeve said after inaugurating four skills-enriching flagship programmes by Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED).

"Already the government has a state-level coordination committee working to resolve issues facing our industry. Shortly, we will have a similar body at the district level which will hold monthly meetings in its efforts towards giving special care for those investing above Rs five crore.

This committee will comprise representatives of various departments, Lead Bank and KIED," the minister said.

Advertisment

At the opening ceremony of the flagship programmes, which also featured an exhibition of entrepreneurs who participated in the KIED programmes, Rajeeve said banks in Kerala should adopt a more creative approach while giving loans to manufacturing enterprises.

"Capital mobilisation for small-scale industries continues to rely on local sources, which needs a change that can be brought about by banks through imaginative measures," the Industries department quoted the minister as saying in a release.

The three-day event at the KIED complex will provide delegates opportunities to interact with advisors and experts on sustainable entrepreneurship, digitisation, GeM (Government e Marketplace) and ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), it said.

Advertisment

Rajeeve noted that the government opened 10 private industrial parks during the current fiscal, with the target being 35 by end-March 2024.

Authorities are also planning to start campus industrial parks and cooperative industrial parks in 2023-24, he added.

The 1994-instituted KIED promotes entrepreneurship among Kerala’s youth by providing them training in skill development and leadership. PTI RRT RRT ROH